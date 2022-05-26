‘You Can?’ Judge Jeanine Pirro Shocked by Gutfeld’s Claim He Can Get Drugs Easily: ‘Yeah, What Do You Need?’

A discussion about crime on Thursday’s edition of The Five received some comic relief when Greg Gutfeld asked Jeanine Pirro – a former judge and ex-district attorney – which illegal drugs she wanted him to get.

Gutfeld was trying to account for the “root causes” of much of the crime in the United States, stating that certain explanations are considered off-limits by the media.

“But we can’t say family structure and the abysmal state of our schools,” he said. “These two things together put kids in such holes that they can’t get out.”

JESSE WATTERS: Don’t forget about drugs, Greg. GUTFELD: Oh, I’ll forget about drugs – because drugs are banned and they’re still everywhere. I can go out right there and I can get whatever I want. JEANINE PIRRO: You can? GUTFELD: Yeah, what do you need? PIRRO: Can you call the– GUTFELD: What do you need? [Laughter]

Cohost Harold Ford jokingly tried to redirect Gutfeld by telling him to read the teaser for the next segment. “Read the tease.”

“Harold’s trying to save me,” Gutfeld quipped.

“That’s never happened before,” concluded Watters.

Gutfeld has previously advocated for the legalization of drugs, doing so occasionally on Fox News.

“I think human beings have a right to their own oblivion,” he said on the network in 2018. “And as you can tell, any war on any of these drugs never works.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com