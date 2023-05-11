You Cannot Unsee This Video of Nigel Farage Stripping to the Tune Of ‘I’m Too Sexy For My Shirt’

Former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage broke out into a striptease live on GB News, Thursday as Right Said Fred performed their raunchy 1991 classic I’m Too Sexy with Farage’s name inserted into the lyrics.

During a live special of Farage’s GB News show Farage at Large at a pub in Bournemouth, England, musical duo Right Said Fred performed their most famous hit with slightly altered lyrics about Farage shaking “his little tush on the catwalk,” while the audience clapped along.

“Nigel is a model, you know what I mean, and he does his little turn on the catwalk,” sang Right Said Fred singer Richard Fairbrass, prompting Farage to strip off his suit jacket.

Encouraged by Fairbrass shouting, “Get ’em off, Nigel!” Farage continued his striptease, taking off his tie and unbuttoning his shirt to reveal his bare chest.

Minutes before Farage’s striptease, he had interviewed the duo about their rise to fame and their activism against lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You were very, very naughty boys because you criticized the government about repeated lockdowns,” said Farage, who interviewed former President Donald Trump for GB News earlier this month.

“Yes, we did,” the duo replied. “We had made the mistake of voicing opinion. You’re not allowed to do that now.”

