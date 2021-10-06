‘Everyone’s a Winner’: Dan Abrams Ridicules Stephanie Grisham’s Hypocrisy and How That Works for CNN

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams snarked at how Stephanie Grisham’s political saga has come full circle with the former White House Press secretary’s unflattering tell-all about the Trump administration.

On Tuesday night’s edition of Dan Abrams Live, the NewsNation host used his latest “Mediaite Moments” segment to hone in on Grisham’s promotional tour for her new book: I’ll Take Your Questions Now. The memoir is filled with shocking revelations and Grisham’s regrets about working for former President Donald Trump, though with the scrutiny she has received so far, it remains to be seen whether this will do anything to help Grisham reset her public image.

Abrams played a clip from Grisham’s CNN New Day appearance in which she said that enabling Trump hurt democracy and cost lives in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Abrams also noted how CNN’s Brianna Keilar maneuvered Grisham into talking about how Fox News enabled the Trump administration by amplifying their talking points without question or criticism.

“So wait, Fox is to blame for disseminating her rhetoric to its audience?” Abrams asked incredulously. He acknowledged that Grisham might have been accurate about Trump sycophants like former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, “but she says she would just nod and say ‘yes’ like, for example, if the issue was a former Trump official writing a book came up?”

From there, Abrams rolled footage of Grisham last year when she was on Dobbs’s show calling John Bolton a “sellout” when the former national security advisor released his own Trump tell-all.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Abrams exclaimed to the obviously ironic turn of events.

Watch above, via NewsNation.

