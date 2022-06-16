‘You Could Have Done Something’: Late Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick’s Girlfriend Rips Jared and Ivanka on CNN

The girlfriend of late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick said Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump share blame for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Sandra Garza joined The Lead with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday. The host asked her to react to testimony from former White House attorney Eric Herschmann.

Herschmann told the Jan. 6 House select committee former President Donald Trump‘s former attorney John Eastman was apathetic about potential riots resulting from his plan to overturn the 2020 election.

Tapper asked Garza to respond to the testimony.

“It’s reprehensible,” she said. “You know, he knew that was going to cause an uproar, and he didn’t care. He didn’t care how much bloodshed was going to spill or happen that day.” Garza added:

I was actually more moved on the first hearing with a lot of the testimony that I heard. I mean, even today as well, but because there was so many people that could have intervened and said, you know what? I’m going to do to the media. I’m going to go to the press. I’m going to scream from the rooftops and try and stop this. They knew Trump intimately. They knew how dangerous he was. And nobody did anything to stop him.

Tapper invoked Kushner and Ivanka, and asked if the former president’s daughter came to mind.

“Absolutely, yes,” she said. “Ivanka in particular. I mean, families were decimated because of what happened on the sixth. People died because of what happened on the sixth.”

Garza later turned to the camera after Tapper asked her if she would like to share a message for Trump’s daughter and son-in-law.

“Tell Jared Kushner what you think,” Tapper said.

Garza looked into the camera and said: “Jared, Ivanka, yes, it’s hard to stand up to a family member, a father, father-in-law. But you could have done something. You could have avoided the bloodshed that took place, including the suicides that took place.”

Sicknick died a day after the riot from two strokes. Capitol officer Caroline Edwards said last week Sicknick was “ghostly pale” while fighting with rioters.

Watch above, via CNN.

