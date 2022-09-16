‘You Don’t Own the Libs With Human Lives!’ Joe Scarborough Blasts ‘Really Grotesque’ Ron Desantis Martha’s Vineyard Stunt

Joe Scarborough tore into Florida Governor Ron Desantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott over stunts in which they dropped desperate migrants in Martha’s Vineyard and outside Vice President Kamala Harris‘s residence, respectively. He called the stunts “grotesque” and “political human trafficking.”

Planeloads of migrants were shown arriving in Massachusetts Wednesday in a video provided to Fox News, and the Abbott buses were captured Thursday morning by Fox News cameras outside the official VP’s residence at the Naval Observatory — just the latest in a series of stunts in which Republican governors relocate asylum-seekers to make a political point.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough ripped into Abbott first while also acknowledging a “crisis” at the southern border.

“It is grotesque to grab these people, throw them on buses, drive them up to Washington, DC, and just drop them outside of an official residence, the vice president’s residence. It’s grotesque. What they’re doing with these human beings is, this is political human trafficking,” Scarborough said.

Then co-host Willie Geist focused Scarborough’s attention on DeSantis:

WILLIE GEIST: Well, with that, Joe, how about telling a group of desperate people who’ve arrived in the United States to “Get on this plane. We’re sending you to New York or Boston, where you will be well taken care of. They’re better equipped there to look out for you. They’ll have jobs and a new life for you.” And then being dropped on an island off the coast of Massachusetts, an island that was given no warning, by the way, that these people were coming. So, yes, the, grotesque is the word for that. And as you say, though, Joe, we are going to cross 2 million border encounters, 2 million people coming across the border. That’s an all-time record by a long shot. So it is a crisis. Vice President Harris said to Chuck Todd a few days ago that the border is secure. It objectively is not secure. So there’s a problem. The question is now how to go about fixing it? JOE SCARBOROUGH: Yeah, there has been a crisis, like you said, and, and it’s a crisis that needs to be fixed. We don’t fix it by using the migrants as political pawns and dropping them off for, you know, just so you can own the libs. You don’t own the libs with human lives, dropping them off in a place that wasn’t prepared, didn’t know they were coming! You don’t own the libs by dropping them off in the middle of a street on Massachusetts Avenue in Washington, D.C. so you can say, “Hey, we owned the libs! We dropped these babies. We dropped these children off in the middle of the street outside of the vice president’s home!” That’s really grotesque. And, you know, the thing that’s always been weird is if you look at, if you look at just poll numbers, the overwhelming majority of Americans understand what Ronald Reagan understood in his final address to the nation, and that is that we want immigrants in this country. They need to come here legally and there needs to be an order to it. But the majority of Americans aren’t anti-immigrant. It is, again, a third of the country, this same third of the country that it seems Donald Trump’s been trying to appeal to for too long.

Watch above via MSNBC.

