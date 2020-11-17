The View unanimously condemned Dr. Scott Atlas for endorsing large holiday gatherings by saying no one should be denied a “final Thanksgiving.”

The ABC daytime panel was responding to comments made by Atlas Monday night on Fox News. Despite being a radiologist and not an epidemiologist, Atlas has become a leading member of the coronavirus task force — favored by President Donald Trump for his support of everyday life going largely unaltered during the pandemic, in defiance of mitigation guidelines endorsed by scores of public health experts.

One such day on which Atlas is calling for normalcy is Thanksgiving. The radiologist is endorsing traditional, large holiday gatherings despite a nationwide Covid-19 surge.

“This kind of isolation is one of the unspoken tragedies of the elderly who are now being told don’t see your family at Thanksgiving,” Atlas told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Monday. “For many people this is their final Thanksgiving, believe it or not. What are we doing here?”

On Tuesday, The View ripped Atlas for his devil-may-care approach to the pandemic.

“I’m going to ask you, sir, which of your elderly family members are you willing to sacrifice just to see if you’re right?” View co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

Sunny Hostin said that her family’s traditional 50-person celebration has been cancelled due to the pandemic, while Sara Haines seized on Atlas saying that this could be the “final Thanksgiving” for some people.

“You might be ensuring it’s their last Thanksgiving, and other people’s, if you continue to expose people to this,” Haines said.

And Joy Behar added bluntly: “As the unofficial spokesperson for the social security crowd, let me say to Dr. Atlas — this is not my last Thanksgiving, you embarrassing quack!”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]