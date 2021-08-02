‘You Had a Month!’ Mehdi Hasan Tees Off on Congress, Biden Admin for Failing to Extend Eviction Moratorium

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan slammed the Biden administration and the Democratic-controlled Congress for not acting before the federal eviction moratorium ended Sunday.

The moratorium implemented by the CDC expired at the end of July. The Supreme Court upheld it in June for one month more, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh saying that congressional authorization would be needed to extend it further. The Biden administration put out a statement this past Thursday saying Congress should act, the House failed to pass it, and now Speaker Nancy Pelosi is putting the onus on the CDC to act.

It is a moral imperative to keep people from being put out in the street which also contributes to the public health emergency. The virus is still a threat, the moratorium must be extended and the funds Congress allocated to assist renters and landlords must be spent. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 1, 2021

“This entire saga is a perfect illustration of how broken our national government, our national political system is,” Hasan said on his Peacock show Monday night.

He went through the timeline for viewers and remarked, “So what did Congress or the White House do with the month they had left before the moratorium expired this past weekend? Nothing! They were apparently too busy putting together their beloved bipartisan infrastructure deal, too busy to notice the looming expiration date on the moratorium.”

Hasan showed a clip of Pelosi saying, after the failed vote Friday, they didn’t have enough time to get it done following the statement from the White House.

“‘Not enough time.’ You had a month to work on legislation! It’s not like Democrats and the White House didn’t know the deadline was coming,” Hasan said.

He called it “a failure at all levels of government,” from the Supreme Court to the White House to Congress.

“It has to be said. Even if a bill were passed in the House, it would likely fail in the Senate — remember them? — thanks to the filibuster. Oh yes, the filibuster. Did anyone say ‘dysfunctional government’?”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

