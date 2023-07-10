‘You Have a Lot of Names for Cocaine’: Fox’s Kennedy Tutors Outnumbered On Slang For the White House ‘Booger Sugar’

Fox News’ Lisa Kennedy Montgomery entertained her Outnumbered colleagues by listing off all the different street names for cocaine in their discussion on the drugs found at the White House.

The panel started the show on Monday by discussing the White House cocaine probe, and how Biden administration officials handled the situation over the past week. As Harris Faulkner invited Kennedy to offer her opinions on the matter, she quiped that “someone in the White House likes to party,” and the rest of her comments were laced with cocaine slang terms straight out of Urban Dictionary.

Here’s what Kennedy said, emphasis ours:

It’s in the Situation Room, it’s the cubby room… Who knows? Cocaine could’ve been everywhere! Somebody knows how to have a good time with the Columbian marching powder. Regardless of how you feel about whether drugs should be illegal in this country, you know they are federally illegal, and you also know that the Secret Service is there with their giant dogs who are really good at sniffing and biting when they have to. So I personally would not bring the devil’s dandruff into the White House if I valued my job there. If it were a junior staffer, Karine Jean-Pierre would be like ‘We have a zero-tolerance policy for this. We have protocols. We have expectations. Everyone has signed an agreement as to what they will and will not do in the White House, and they will be terminated and never brought back in here ever again.’ But, if it’s the ever-protected First Son, they cannot display those rules because then they’d have to be applied to Hunter. We don’t know if it is Hunter’s Bolivian booger sugar. We don’t know that.

Faulkner cut-in at that point and observered “you have a lot of names for cocaine.”

“Well, hey man! I wasn’t at the White House, so I don’t know why you’re pointing fingers at me,” Kennedy jokingly replied with her hands up.

This drew laughter from the panel as Faulkner complimented Kennedy on her “rich vocabulary.”

Watch above via Fox News.

