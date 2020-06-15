Dan Bongino and Geraldo Rivera got in a heated shouting match on Sean Hannity’s show Monday over the shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

Hannity started more broadly asking about what’s happening across the country, including the “autonomous zone” in Seattle.

Bongino brought up the Las Vegas officer paralyzed from the neck down after being shot during a protest and asked, “Where are the protests and rallies in support of him? Are we losing all of this? Did we forget where we were? Did we forget how many of these people have gone out — police officers died in the line of duty, have come home injured, paralyzed for life?”

On the shooting in Atlanta specifically, Bongino asked, “What would you do in this scenario? You had a subject who was pulled over and stopped for allegedly driving drunk. Are you going to let him take off in the car and potentially hurt someone?”

He said people are just assuming the officer knew it was a taser being pointed at him, saying, “It wasn’t his taser that was stolen, it was the other guy’s taser. When someone turns to you in a furtive motion and sticks what looks like a weapon in your face from three to four feet away, I mean, what reasonable person wouldn’t respond to defend their own life? It’s simple question.”

Rivera started by saying that Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned down George Floyd by his neck, is not only a murderer, “he has set back community-police relations a generation.”

He went on to take issue with Bongino’s comments, saying, “I feel sorry for the cops involved, but I feel a lot sorrier for the family of Mr. Brooks. And obviously for him who’s now dead. You never shoot a guy in the back. Now, you can hear on the tape the cop say, ‘He got my taser.’ So you’re not going to argue that he had some other weapon. He’s a drunk driver. He’s running away with the taser. Where I he going to run? How far is he going to run?”

Bongino jumped in and fired back, “You don’t know what you’re talking about! You have no idea what you’re talking about! You’ve never been a cop.”

“Stop with the personal attacks, Dan!” Rivera responded. “Don’t tell I don’t know what I’m talking about. I have eyes! I’m a citizen. I’ve been around.”

Bongino shot back telling Rivera he’s never engaged “in a foot pursuit in your entire life,” with Rivera saying in response, “I have spent countless hours with cops.”

Rivera took umbrage as Bongino kept telling him he doesn’t know what he’s talking about, saying, “I know cops as well as you do.”

“You’re full of crap and you know it!” Bongino said.

You can watch the full back-and-forth above, via Fox News.

