‘You Make Me Sick’: Gutfeld Rails Against Student Debt Holders Seeking Loan Forgiveness

Greg Gutfeld slammed student loan debt forgiveness and those who advocate for the idea, which he called “disgusting.”

The co-host of The Five has ripped debt forgiveness before, but on Thursday he upped the ante by looking into the camera to say, “You make me sick.”

“You’re getting American taxpayers to pay for a gift that benefits Democrats who don’t need it,” he said. “This isn’t like welfare or unemployment or food stamps. It’s a gift you and I pay that is given to upper-class White art history majors who can then spend that money they would’ve spent on the loan on holidays in the Hamptons.”

Gutfeld recommended that if student debt is to be forgiven, then it should come from colleges that have raised tuition and fees to exorbitant amounts.

“Do not take it [from] us because I swear to God, you will see a real insurrection,” he continued. “You’re actually stealing money. You’re stealing money from people and giving it to people. This is redistribution.”

He added, “This is a moral wrong, this is the worst thing.”

Gutfeld stated it “makes me so angry and it’s actual theft.”

He then turned to the camera.

“If you can afford a car payment, you can afford your college payment,” he went on. “It’s roughly the same, like averages like $250, $270. Give it to the truck drivers to pay off their payments, you dopes. It’s so disgusting. You make me sick. And I don’t even know who I’m talking to.”

In December, Gutfeld delivered a similar missive, telling advocates of debt forgiveness, “Screw you!” And in April he declared he’d “go to war” to prevent the idea from being implemented.

President Joe Biden campaigned on forgiving at least $10,000 in student debt per borrower. While he has forgiven debt for some borrowers, it is unclear if he will follow through for all borrowers.

Watch above via Fox News.

