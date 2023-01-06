‘You Reap What You Sow’: Al Sharpton Taunts Kevin McCarthy For Being ‘Held Hostage’ on Jan. 6 Anniversary

MSNBC’s Al Sharpton said it’s “very revealing” that some Republicans are holding the House “hostage” on January 6, and that Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is reaping what he’s sown since the Capitol riot two years ago.

McCarthy has been through a dozen ballots without securing the speakership in the next congress, and Morning Joe‘s Jonathan Lemire asked Sharpton on Friday about the situation continuing on the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by rioters supporting ex-president Donald Trump.

“It’s these sort of forces, dangerous forces that are still have so much sway in the Republican Party, are going to be an issue for two years and beyond,” said Lemire.

Sharpton said, “it is very revealing that one the second anniversary of this insurrection, we’re having this go down inside the Congress.”

He brought up McCarthy’s communication revealed by the January 6 committee reacting to the events, saying the would-be Speaker later “kissed the ring” of Trump anyway.

“You bow to these people that are now knocking you in the head and stealing your dream from you,” said Sharpton. “You reap what you sow.”

JONATHAN LEMIRE: It seems to me that some of the same forces are at play here. A number of the Republicans who have hijacked this process are the same ones who supported the insurrectionists on January 6th who tried to decertify Joe Biden’s win. So doesn’t this speak about even — whether it’s McCarthy or not ends up the Speaker? It’s these sort of forces, dangerous forces that are still have so much sway in the Republican Party, are going to be an issue for two years and beyond. AL SHARPTON: I think it is very revealing that on the second anniversary of this insurrection, we’re having this go down inside the Congress. And two years ago, these people tried to overthrow an election. And two years later, the same people that supported them and, in some cases incited them, are trying and clearly have held hostage the Speakership and the Congress. We have no Congress. And the irony is that Kevin McCarthy on that day two years ago, that was screaming in a phone to Donald Trump and then later went and kissed his ring — you reap what you sow. You bow to these people that are now knocking you in the head and stealing your dream from you. These are the people that you did everything against what you stood for on January 6th. And the reward you get is they’ve made you a laughingstock to the world. I mean, children in school will be saying, “I don’t want to be Kevin McCarthy.” JOE SCARBOROUGH: Yeah. If they remember him.

