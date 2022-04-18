Joe Scarborough absolutely tore into Rep. Chip Roy over newly released texts he sent former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealing he sought “ammo” to justify election fraud claims in the 2020 general election.

CNN reported on Friday a trove of texts between the Texas Republican and Meadows in the aftermath of the election. On Nov. 7th, 2020, Roy wrote: “We need ammo. We need fraud examples. We need it this weekend.” This did not go over well with the Morning Joe host.

“You have 63 federal judges there, Chip, who said there was no widespread election fraud,” Scarborough ridiculed the Texas Republican member of Congress. “You had the United States supreme court, Chip, who said there was no widespread election fraud.” The Morning Joe co-host appears to have had his dates confused as the date of the Roy text was November 7th and the findings of no fraud cited by Scarborough came much later, but details, schmetails, amirite?

Roy addressed the report on Friday in a tweet that included zero contrition:

Been off social media this Good Friday, but apparently there’s quite a stir. I’ll say this once. No apologies for my private texts or public positions – to those on the left or right. I stand behind seeking truth, fighting nonsense, & then acting in defense of the Constitution. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) April 15, 2022

The text of this tweet was read on-air and elected the sort of response that Morning Joe viewers tune in for.

“You should apologize,” Scarborough said. “You have revealed yourself as somebody who hates American democracy. You have spoken and revealed yourself as somebody who only supports American democracy when your side wins.”

Scarborough then channeled his inner Septa Unella (the “shame” bell-ringer) and listed all of the reasons why Chip Roy should feel ashamed, providing salve to viewers still reasonably angry at the general bullshittery involved in the 2020 general election.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com