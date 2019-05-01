‘You Slandered This Man!’: Lindsey Graham Rips Into Colleague Mazie Hirono For Barr Questioning

Senate Judiciary Committee chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tore into colleague Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) as the Hawaii Senator concluded her pointed questioning of Attorney General William Barr Wednesday afternoon.

The fiery clash began with Hirono asking Barr, “Do you think it’s okay for a president to offer pardons to people who don’t testify against him, to threaten the family of someone who does? Is that okay?”

“When did he offer a pardon to somebody–” Barr said.

“I think you know what I’m talking about,” Hirono said. “Please, Mr. Attorney General. Give us some credit for knowing what the hell’s going on around here.”

Graham interrupted.

“Not really,” he said. “To this line of questioning.”

He added, “Listen, you slandered this man!”

“Mr. Chairman, I am done!” Hirono shot back. “Thank you very much.”

Graham responded by saying, “You slandered this man from top to bottom! If you want more of this, you’re not going to get it. If you want to ask some questions, you can.”

“You certainly have your opinion,” Hirono told the chair. “And I have mine.”

Watch the explosive clash above, via Fox News.

