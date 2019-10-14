When he is not providing punditry on cable news, Antjuan Seawright is advising a variety of Democratic candidates on various political strategies. Jenna Ellis Rives is a member of the Trump 2020 team and, as a result, shares many different political opinions as Seawright. This difference was on stark display on the set of Outnumbered Overtime, guest hosted on Monday by Julie Banderas.

At issue is the alleged malfeasance in Hunter Biden’s lucrative dealings in Ukraine as his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, served in the nation’s second-highest office. While there is the appearance of impropriety, there is no reliable evidence that Biden, in fact, broke the law.

When asked about this, Seawright seamlessly pivoted to Trump’s children similarly appear to benefit financially as a direct result of their father, President Donald Trump, holding the nation’s highest office, which was a point made by Ellis Rives. The Trump campaign official continued by asking rhetorically why everyone appears to be getting investigated but Joe Biden and his son.

Seawright calmly responded simply by saying “when we come on these shows and repeat these talking points, you sound crazy.”

“I don’t think that’s appropriate” Ellis Rives rejoined, and so it went.

Watch the entire clip above, courtesy of Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com