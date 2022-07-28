Young Turks Blast Dave Rubin for Saying ‘Ideal Family’ is a Father and Mother, Says He’s Hating Himself for the Money: ‘It’s Gross’

The Young Turks hosts couldn’t contain their anger towards Blaze TV host Dave Rubin over recent comments he made regarding the makeup of an “ideal family.”

Rubin said during a recent podcast episode that “A family generally is a father and a mother, and then children … That is the norm. And I would say in some ways, this is gonna sound a little bit weird for a certain amount of people, but that is, that is sort of the ideal.” These comments come months before Rubin is set to welcome two children via surrogate with husband David Janet.

Young Turks host Ana Kasparian blasted Rubin for these comments during Wednesday’s show, saying, “I don’t know how anyone can debase themselves publicly on a regular basis, more than Dave Rubin, who is married to a man and is currently expecting children who he’s having through surrogates. Which of course his audience like demonized him for doing.”

She then posed a question to guest host, John Iadarola, asking, “If someone offered you a million dollars to hate yourself every single day on — in public like, would you do it?”

“I’ve been doing it for free for years. Honestly,” Iadarola joked. “No, every time you play one of those clips, I’ve like gone outta my way on social media, I don’t come across that stuff. I think I have him muted. I’ve had him muted for years, but it just depresses me so deeply to see it. To see what people will do for money, how they’ll, as you say, ‘debase themselves.'”

He continued, “Maybe he doesn’t like that accusation or whatever that he’s just doing this for the money. But like, he needs to understand, that is us being so charitable to him. Because if he actually believes the things he’s saying that is the most pathetic thing on earth right now, if you would do this stuff for people that absolutely despise you, that hate you, that hate your family, that you would either pretend to, or really believe that there is something fundamentally wrong with your own marriage. That there’s something fundamentally wrong with you. Having kids that your marriage, there’s nothing wrong with your marriage.”

“You know what? The ideal family is a family that showers their children with love,” Kasparian said. “A family that consists of it, doesn’t have to consist of partners, right? But you know, if you do, as long as you guys have each other’s backs, you’re each other’s ride or die.”

“I mean, your kids one day are gonna see that segment. And they’re going to hear you say that you don’t have the ideal family because your funders don’t want you to say that same sex marriage can yield an ideal family,” she added.

“It’s just gross. What are you doing, bro? Like, it’s just look, if you wanna hate yourself for money that’s — but just think about your kids and what they’re gonna see, cause they’re gonna see this,” Kasparian said.

“If you wanna debase yourself, I don’t care about you, right? Debase yourself all you want, but like these kids, they’re gonna be born into this disgusting situation with a guy who’s willing to say terrible things about his own family to appease his funders. It’s gross,” she concluded.

Listen above via Young Turks.

