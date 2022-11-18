‘You’re a Bunch of P*ssies’: Steve Bannon Goes Berserk on ‘Gestapo’ FBI

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon went apoplectic on the FBI and the broader Department of Justice after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Donald Trump.

On Friday, Garland announced the department is handing over its investigations into Trump to newly-appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith, a former DOJ official and lead prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Garland cited Trump’s recent announcement stating he’s running for president in 2024 as the reason why he’s punted the investigation. Some liberals have portrayed the move as a mistake, while some conservatives have attacked it as partisan.

Bannon lashed out on Friday’s edition of the War Room shortly after Garland’s announcement. He called on the incoming Republican House majority to withhold funding from the DOJ and to impeach Biden administration cabinet officials.

“What they oughta do immediately is say, ‘Hey, we’re not gonna give you one penny in the Justice Department,'” Bannon said. “And they oughta start the impeachment process on Garland and [Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas, day one.”

He reiterated his call for defunding the DOJ.

“You want a special prosecutor? Then you raise the money yourself,” Bannon continued. “Go raise your money, go special prosecute that. Enough nonsense with these people. They’re criminals. They twist the law.”

He then said Republicans should purge the “rats nest” that is “the American Gestapo.”

“We’re gonna clean the whole rats nest out – not the FBI, the American Gestapo,” he went on. “And I don’t care, they come on TV and say, “It’s terrible he says that.” You’re the American Gestapo. In fact, you’re even greasier than the Gestapo.”

Bannon then appeared to allude to the recent arrests of anti-abortion demonstrators who were allegedly blocking entry to an abortion clinic in Tennessee. They face federal charges.

“They’re super tough guys,” he mocked. “A bunch of pussies. That’s exactly what you are. You’re a bunch of pussies, ok? Pussies.”

Bannon concluded, “This thing is a joke and clown show. The nation’s in a financial crisis and this is what they come up with. I can’t wait to jam these people. God, I love this job.”

Watch above via Right Side Broadcasting Network.

