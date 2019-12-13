A debate on impeachment went off the rails today on Fox News, with one participant praising his “best-sellers” while the other called him a “hack.”

Fox News guest/liberal commentator Chris Hahn and conservative radio host Tony Katz quickly locked horns over impeachment of President Donald Trump, with The Daily Briefing host Dana Perino working overtime to keep them together Friday.

“I met the president many times before he was president. I don’t dislike him, I don’t hate anyone and I don’t think most Democrats hate him, they hate what he’s doing to the office, “Hahn said after Katz accused Democrats of looking for an excuse to impeach Trump.

“Oh stop!” Katz interjected. “The only elected official who has abused his power is Joe Biden when he got Hunter Biden a job at Burisma!”

“Are you saying that Joe Biden actually helped his son get the job?” Perino asked.

Katz backtracked and said there should be an “investigation.”

“You can not like the president and decide the president did something wrong, it is just not impeachable,” he continued. “If you don’t want to vote for him, don’t vote for him!”

“That’s a fine breitbort dot com column that you could write that nobody would read,” Hahn said, calling for investigations of Trump’s children.

“I’m writing books that are number one best-sellers,” Katz responded.

“You’re a hack!” Hahn responded.

“I’m glad that you two are in separate states. I’m going to keep you in separate states,” Perino said, ending the debate.

Katz later followed up on the debate on Twitter.

UPDATE: A previous version of this article misstated Hahn’s status on Fox, he is a frequent guest, not a contributor.

Watch above, via Fox News.

