Don Lemon is none too pleased with his home state’s senator, Republican John Kennedy of Louisiana.

On Wednesday night, the CNN host addressed President Joe Biden’s upcoming nomination to replace the retiring Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Biden has said he will nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court.

That commitment has spawned a lot of hand-wringing by Republicans who say the pledge is an affront to the idea that the vacancy should go to the best qualified person, regardless of skin color.

“They’re playing to the base with manufactured outrage over President Joe Biden’s vow to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court,” said Lemon. “They can’t hang their outrage on her education, or her record, or anything at all other than the one thing that they know – that she’s Black. They don’t even know who she is yet.”

Lemon said the comments are “offensive” and noted that some have even called Biden’s move “affirmative action.”

The CNN host turned his attention to Kennedy, who on Tuesday told Politico,

No. 1, I want a nominee who knows a law book from a J. Crew catalog. No. 2, I want a nominee who’s not going to try to rewrite the Constitution every other Thursday to try to advance a “woke agenda.”

Lemon responded with disgust:

There’s a whole lot there, especially the whole J. Crew catalog thing. But I don’t have all night and I just got off a redeye and I’m tired. Senator Kennedy, really? You’re an ignoramus. You are just that dumb. And I’m embarrassed because I’m from Louisiana. You embarrassed Louisiana, all Louisianans.

He accused of Kennedy of insulting the intelligence of the future nominee with his “dumb quip.”

“Sounds a lot like he’s already decided that she’s going to have a so-called woke agenda.” Lemon concluded.

