CNN’s Jim Sciutto accused Ben Ferguson of “justifying bigotry” by defending his fellow conservative radio host, Rush Limbaugh, over his recent remarks about Pete Buttigieg.

Limbaugh, who received the Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump last week, raised eyebrows on Wednesday for what he said on his show about how Buttigieg’s homosexuality will be a detriment to his ability to go toe-to-toe with the president in a general election.

Here’s what Limbaugh said, as flagged by the liberal watchdog group Media Matters:

“A gay guy, 37 years old, loves kissing his husband on debate stages. Can you see Trump have fun with that?…They’re looking at Mayor Pete, 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage. And they’re saying, OK, how’s this going to look, 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s going to happen there? And they got to be looking at that, and they’ve got to be saying, that despite all the great progress and despite all the great wokeness, and despite all the great ground that’s been covered, America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president.”

When Sciutto and Poppy Harlow asked Ferguson for his thoughts about this, he argued that Buttigieg’s sexuality doesn’t matter, but Limbaugh was making a broader point about how none of the 2020 Democrats can match Trump in masculinity. Ferguson also insisted Democrats do wonder if Buttigieg’s sexual orientation will be an issue, pointing to the Iowa woman who was filmed trying to rescind her vote for him after finding out he’s gay.

“For me personally, I have no problem with him being a gay man. I can debate him on the issues, it has nothing to do with sexuality,” Ferguson said. “The reality here is what Limbaugh was talking about, and the way he said it is different than I would say it. There are Democrats sitting there worried that this is going to be a bigger issue.”

Sciutto pushed back on Ferguson by remarking on how Buttigieg volunteered for military service while Trump avoided that. This led to the conversation spilling out into a debate about whether the optics of masculinity matter to politics.

“Listen,” Sciutto said. “It seems to me you’re justifying bigotry.”

Ferguson responded “not at all” as Sciutto continued to say “consultants might have said it’s a negative to be a person of color. You might have heard that. This is 2020.”

“What I’m saying is, and we have to be honest about campaigns here,” Ferguson said. “There are certain things that play to certain people.”

