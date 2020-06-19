The hosts of Fox News’ The Five got into a fierce shouting match Friday after Juan Williams criticized President Donald Trump’s tweet ahead of his Saturday Tulsa rally.

The president tweeted hours earlier, “Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!”

Williams called out the president lumping peaceful protesters into that tweet, saying, “What is going on? The President of the United States seems to lack a fundamental understanding of the right of Americans to protest. That’s like motherhood and apple pie. It’s a First Amendment. It’s not a latter amendment, it’s the very first amendment, that you have the right to get out there and be heard by your political leadership in this country.”

“And that to demean them and degrade them, I just don’t understand it. Overwhelmingly peaceful. Not even close, like 90-something percent peaceful,” he continued.

His co-hosts were stunned by that, with Jeanine Pirro asking, “Have you been watching the news?”

“As soon as you cross the line into being a looter and an arsonist, it’s time to put you in cuffs and drag you down to the station,” she said.

“”That’s not what’s going on, judge,” Williams responded. “Judge, that’s not what’s going on. Judge, you have have missed the news…”

“Don’t give me this nonsense that 90 percent ie peacetul!” Pirro said. “Take a look at Baltimore, Seattle, Minneapolis.”

“That is not true!” Williams said.

“What have I been watching, fake news for the last two weeks?” Pirro asked.

“There have been some instances but it is not representative of the majority,” Williams said.

Finally Greg Gutfeld jumped in and said, “We get it. Hey, everybody. It was peaceful. It was peaceful. What happened in my neighborhood, it really didn’t happen when they destroyed and looted every store in my neighorhood. That didn’t happen. Minneapolis didn’t happen. Atlanta with a burned Wendy’s, that didn’t happen! According to Juan, none of this happed! It was all a dream. A beautiful dream. Thank you, Juan. Thank you for respecting what happened to me!”

The segment wrapped up with them arguing back and forth and Gutfeld saying, “You’re lying to America!”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

