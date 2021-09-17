‘You’re Not Gonna Like My Answer…’ Capitol Police Chief Defends Rallygoers’ Right to Protest Treatment of Prisoners Being Held Over Jan. 6

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Friday defended the right of those attending Saturday’s rally outside the Capitol to express their views.

During a press briefing with Capitol and DC police officials, Manger was asked if there are any members of Congress who plan to attend the rally in support of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and if he has a response to “the underlying purpose of this rally” in that those attending believe the Jan. 6 rioters are “political prisoners.”

Manger said he is not aware of any elected officials who plan to attend that a few members of Congress were invited but declined. He did not say the names of the elected officials.

Regarding the meaning of the rally, “you’re not going to like my answer,” said Manger, who went on to say that “everybody’s got the right to free speech. They can believe what they want to believe. I’m there to uphold the rule of law and make sure everybody’s safe.”

Security fencing in front of the Capitol and other measures have been taken ahead of the rally to support those who breached the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from tallying Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

