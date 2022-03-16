Zelensky Speech Turns Gutfeld Into a Believer: ‘Maybe Russia Is Screwed… I Have This Feeling That Ukraine Will Win’

President Volodymyr Zelensky received thunderous applause from members of Congress on Wednesday just before he addressed them and implored the United States to help repel Russia’s invasion.

“I see no sense in life if it can’t stop the deaths,” he said. The president also showed a gut-wrenching video of Russia’s devastation of his country.

Zelensky’s speech has won over some lawmakers and political pundits alike.

That includes Greg Gutfeld, who has largely refrained from urging increased U.S. involvement.

“I thought he moved the needle,” Gutfeld said on The Five. “Because he kind of said, you shouldn’t support us for sentimental reasons. You should support us because we’re gonna win. And I kind of believe him. And my whole argument since this whole thing started was, don’t support something for sentimental reasons because if they lose, you lose nothing. But they lose everything. So you better support something if you want them to win.”

He added, “Your heart wants him to win, your mind says there’s not gonna be a chance. In this case, I didn’t feel like that that was an emotional appeal. I felt that was an intelligent appeal. It was a persuasive appeal.”

Gutfeld suggested that Ukraine and the U.S. forwent “audacious diplomacy” with Russia “because there is something I don’t know that Ukraine knows and the United States knows that maybe Russia is screwed.”

He concluded:

I want to be optimistic about this, I have this feeling that Ukraine will win. It’s a possibility Ukraine will win but their country will be destroyed. We know that Russia’s destroyed. Putin has destroyed Russia. There’s no going back from this. There’s no way back for Russia to be normal as long as Putin is there. He knows that now. I think even his close circle knows that. He totally effed up, bit off more than he can chew. He’s screwed. He has to win. He’s not going to, so he’s gonna destroy this country. That’s the sad part about this. So what I’m trying to say is both my heart and mind were moved by his speech.

Watch above, via Fox News.

