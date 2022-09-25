Zelenskyy Responds Tersely When CBS’ Brennan Asks if a Stable Europe is Possible While Putin is in Power: ‘No. I Don’t Have Anything to Add.’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his position that there can be no stability in Europe unless Vladimir Putin is no longer in power.

Zelenskyy spoke to CBS’ Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation, where he outlined Ukraine’s latest response to Russia’s invasion of the country. Since Russia recently experience a number of major military setbacks, the Ukrainian president commented that Putin “knows that he’s losing the war,” but he warned the world to heed Putin’s “blackmail” with his threat to use nuclear weapons.

As Zelenskyy called for continued international pressure against Russia for their war crimes against Ukraine, Brennan asked him point-blank: “Can there be stability in Europe if Vladimir Putin remains in power?”

Zelenskyy flatly responded with a translated answer of “No. I don’t have anything to add. My opinion is no.”

We have observed this over the years, we don’t see stability. Specifically, we see challenges and risks, political, economic, food crisis…However, simultaneously, we see Russia creating, artificially, other kinds of crisis and they are very openly discussing the threats to the rest of the world. They started threatening us with nuclear weapons. Will the world depend on one country or one person? The world has to make a decision. We have made our decision. We will not depend on one person who is not a citizen of our country.

Watch above via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com