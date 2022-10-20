‘A Shambles and a Disgrace!’ MP Goes Mega-Viral for the Most British Meltdown Ever, Absolutely Slaughters ‘Talentless People’ in His Own Party

A British MP absolutely lost it on his own party in a classic slow burn of a meltdown which has racked up millions of views in a matter of hours.

Speaking with the BBC, Tory MP Charles Walker utterly laced into the government of embattled (and now resigning) PM Liz Truss.

“To be perfectly honest, this affair is inexcusable,” Walker said. “It’s a pitiful reflection on the Conservative Parliamentary Party at every level. And it reflects really badly, obviously, on the Government of the day.”

Video of the two-minute screed, which has racked up more than 6.6 million views as of this writing, really has to be seen in full to be appreciated. Here’s a nearly complete transcript:

“This is an absolute disgrace. As a Tory MP of 17 years who’s never been a minister, who’s got on with it loyally most of the time, I think it’s a shambles and a disgrace! I think it’s utterly appalling. I’m livid. “And you know, I really shouldn’t say this but I hope all the people that put Liz Truss into Number 10, I hope it was worth it. I hope it was worth it for the ministerial red box, I hope it was worth it to sit round the Cabinet table. Because the damage they have done to our party is extraordinary… “I’ve had enough. I’ve had enough of talentless people putting their tick in the right box. Not because it’s in the national interest but because it’s in their own personal interest to achieve ministerial position. And I know I speak for hundreds of backbenchers who right now are worrying for their constituents all the time but now worrying about their own personal circumstances because there is nothing as ex as an ex-MP. And a lot of my colleagues are wondering, as many of their constituents are wondering, how they are going to pay their mortgages if this comes to an end soon… “I’m leaving Parliament at the next general election, and I’m leaving voluntarily.But unless we get our act together and behave like grown-ups, I’m afraid many hundreds of my colleagues, perhaps 200, will be leaving at the behest of their electorate. “So that’s really pretty much all I’ve got to say. Patience reached the limit.”

Watch above, via the BBC.

