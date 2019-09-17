Alex Trebek’s Cancer Fight Takes a Turn, Jeopardy! Host to Resume Chemo: ‘My Numbers Went Sky High’

Alex Trebek‘s fight against pancreatic cancer has taken a turn for the worse.

After initially being cleared to stop chemotherapy, the Jeopardy! host will now resume treatment after massive, rapid weight loss.

“I was doing so well,” Trebek told Good Morning America Tuesday. “And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic. And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy.’ I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.”

Trebek was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer this past March. In May, he was said to be “near remission.”

Despite the resumption of chemo, Trebek plans to keep showing up for work as long as he’s able.

“As long as I can walk out and greet the audience and the contestants and run the game I’m happy,” he said.

Watch above, via ABC.

