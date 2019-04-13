Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Cheers on Bodega Boycott of New York Post Over 9/11 Front Page

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) applauded the boycott of The New York Post being organized by corner stores in the city following the tabloid’s front page cover calling out Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for her comments about 9/11.

Omar has faced criticism this week for comments she made at a speech in March, notably from colleague Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and President Donald Trump.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11, because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” she said, in comments that her critics said minimized the terror attacks.

The Post was scathing in its criticism of the congresswoman, slapping a photo of the attacks on its front page this week along with the headline: “Here’s your something… 2,977 people dead by terrorism.”

In response to the controversial cover, the Yemeni American Merchants Association (YAMA) announced a boycott of the Post, for what defenders of Omar decried as encouraging anti-Muslim sentiment.

“Yemeni Americans held a 1,000 bodega strike against the #MuslimBan, tonight we just declared a boycott of the racist NY Post!” YAMA president Debbie Almontaser wrote on Twitter. “Starting tomorrow morning Yemeni American merchants will be rejecting the sale of the NY Post!”

“NY Post take your papers back!” she added, along with the hashtag: #BoycottNYPost

Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th congressional district in the Bronx and Queens, applauded the boycott on Twitter.

“Two years ago, Bodega owners across NYC (& cheered by neighbors)shut their shops citywide to protest Trump’s #MuslimBan,” she wrote. “Today, that same community is banding together to reject sales of the NY Post at bodegas citywide.”

“This is what real unity (& NYC solidarity) looks like,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

