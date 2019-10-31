Funny story.

Professional provocateur (and former Trump-whisperer turned occasional critic) Ann Coulter just tried, and failed miserably, to correct Twitter user “Catturd2,” in a manner that pretty much defines the phrase “dunks on self” that is so popular with the kids these days.

It seems Catturd2 took the position that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted in favor of the impeachment rules that just passed in the House of Representatives. Catturd2 wrote, “For all you foolish Tulsi Gabbard fans… She just voted for the illegal impeachment coup.”

Catturd2’s comments reveal much about his or her position on the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, but raise just as many important questions. Like, why “catturd2?” Were “Catturd” and “Catturd1” already taken?

Nonetheless, Coulter chided the comment, averring “No she didn’t. Tulsi is a SENATOR, meaning she’s in the SENATE and doesn’t vote on HOUSE resolutions.” The use of ALL CAPS is a terrific rhetorical device, especially on Twitter, but are most effective when used in a tweet that is factually correct.

The Mediaite research team ran the numbers and revealed that Gabbard actually serves in the HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES and not the SENATE. If this Mediaite post were a segment on The Price is Right this is where one would hear the sad trombone track we’ve all come to love.

To Coulter’s credit, she has not yet deleted the erroneous tweet, but a screencap of her factual inaccuracy is embedded below for posterity. And to Coulter? Who among us hasn’t had a brain fart? Just a shame that this is so public and comes in the form of a chiding correction. As Corey Lewandowski might say “womp, womp.”

Twitter predictably pointed and laughed at the mistake, a few examples are included below because schadenfreude can sometimes be such a satisfying experience:

A very Trumpian response.#TruthIsntTruth — Ethan Bearman (@EthanBearman) October 31, 2019

Are you smarter than Ann Coulter?

TAKE THE TEST https://t.co/qcbBmjU87r — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) October 31, 2019

Ann has been listening to Trump too much. Now she is a moron too. — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) October 31, 2019

nailed it — Sam Sacks (@SamSacks) October 31, 2019

Oh my. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) October 31, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]