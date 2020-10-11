Comedian Bill Burr lampooned “cancel culture,” White women, and gay pride in Saturday Night Live’s opening monologue.

“They’re trying to cancel John Wayne,” Burr said. “They’re all up in arms they’re like did you hear what he said in that interview in Playboy in 1970?”

“He was born in 1907. That’s what these people sounded like you never talked to your grandparents and brought up the wrong subject? All of a sudden they went off the rails? Like oh, god keep making the cookies,” Burr joked.

He then moved onto how he believes White women have co-opted the social justice movement in recent years.

“It should’ve been about people of color,” Burr said. “Somehow white women swung their Gucci-footed feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line.”

Burr then questioned why Gay Pride receives an entire month of recognition, implying Black people deserve more than just 30 days of celebration.

“The month of June is gay pride month. That’s a little long, don’t you think? For a group of people that were never enslaved,” said Burr met with mixed reactions by the audience.

“These are equator people give them the sun for 31 days. There’s gay Black people, they could celebrate from June 1, June 31 give them 61 days to celebrate,” he added.

