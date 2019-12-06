Two people are dead and nine have been injured in a mass shooting at a Pensacola, FL Naval Base.

According to Fox News, the local sheriff’s office says that the shooter is now dead. The network further reports that at least five of the victims have been taken to the hospital. CNN is reporting that one person who suffered critical injuries has since died.

This story is developing.

