BREAKING: Parent Company of National Enquirer Responds to Jeff Bezos: AMI ‘Fervently Believes It Acted Lawfully’

After the explosive Medium post Thursday by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos blasting the National Enquirer and parent company AMI, as well as chairman and CEO David Pecker, the board (which includes Pecker) has issued a response.

“American Media fervently believes that it acted lawfully in the reporting of the story of Mr. Bezos. Further, at the time of the recent allegations made by Mr. Bezos, it was in good faith negotiations to resolve all matters with him. Nonetheless, in light of the nature of the allegations published by Mr. Bezos, the board has convened and determined that it should promptly and thoroughly investigate the claims. Upon completion of that investigation, the Board will take whatever appropriate action is necessary.”

On CNN, anchor Poppy Harlow turned to legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin and media analyst Brian Stelter, saying “the board which David Pecker is on is going to investigate its own behavior.”

Stelter pointed out it is a four-person board, of which Pecker is chairman, and said it remains to be seen if it’s just a “smokescreen” investigation. Toobin agreed that “it’s nothing” as far as we’re aware.”

“You know what you do if you really want to know? You hire outside counsel,” Harlow noted.

