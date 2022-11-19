BREAKING: ‘Trump Will Be Reinstated’ Says Musk After Poll Ends. ‘The People Have Spoken

Elon Musk‘s poll on whether or not to restore Donald Trump‘s access to Twitter ended at 7:47 on Saturday, with YES leading NO by a margin of 51.8% to 48.2%. Shortly after it ended, Musk tweeted that yes, Trump’s account will be reinstated.

Although the margin began to narrow late on Saturday, Trump in the final hour encouraged his Truth Social followers to go vote in the poll, and it closed in his favor.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Twitter owner Musk tweeted. “Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

How and when that will happen wasn’t clear yet at the time of this posting, and the account still showed as banned.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

