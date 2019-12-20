Van Jones made a candid observation about how he and his CNN colleagues have analyzed former Vice President Joe Biden’s debate performances — before praising his efforts on Thursday night.

As part of a panel discussion immediately following Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles, Jones credited Biden with a strong outing, while making clear that he and his cohorts haven’t exactly been enthralled with his prior debates.

“The reason that Biden’s the frontrunner … every question he was able to bring it back around to jobs,” Jones said. “The climate piece. I worked with him on climate in the White House. He spoke climate from the point of view of working folks, and working folks’ needs. That type of stuff, maybe for us, ‘Ah, who cares.’ For a lot of people at home, they want to hear that.”

“We have beat the crap out of Biden after every debate,” Jones said in closing. “He deserves credit tonight.”

