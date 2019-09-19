Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off with a fun NFC South matchup between two AFC South rivals as the Tennessee Titans head south to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tennessee got off to a very impressive start, blasting the Browns in Week 1 with a 30-point romp on the road. But they opened their home slate with a very disappointing loss to the Andrew Luck-less Indianapolis Colts. It’s been an up-and-down start for Marcus Mariota and the Titans. They’ll look to put another road win on the board Thursday night.

The Jaguars had big plans in 2019. But their big offseason acquisition, Super Bowl winning quarterback Nick Foles, has gone down to injury. However, Jacksonville may have found an answer in rookie Gardner Minshew. The Jaguars nearly took down Houston on the road Sunday. But there are no moral victories in this one. At 0-2, it’s getting late early for the Jaguars.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the call. You can watch the action via Fubo TV.

