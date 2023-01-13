‘I Have a New Wife Now’: Dan Le Batard, Unaware of Patriots Legend’s Divorce, Praises Him for His Strong Marriage

Podcast host Dan Le Batard praised former New England Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork‘s marriage and awkwardly found out from Wilfork that he and his wife divorced.

Wilfork was a guest on Le Batard’s podcast Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz on Thursday, and the awkwardness happened rather quickly. Le Batard praised Wilfork for how he treated his wife and how he showed affection for her. The issue was Wilfork divorced his wife Bianca in 2021.

“You are very comfortable talking about how you met your wife, how much you love her, how important she is to you,” Le Batard said. “You have no problems whatsoever professing your love.”

Wilfork dropped the awkward hammer on Le Batard and informed him that he and Bianca were no longer together.

“I have a new wife now,” Wilfork added. “Me and Bianca didn’t make it.”

The show hosts went dead silent as Wilfork continued to explain that he and Bianca now focus on making everything about their children.

“It was better for the both of us,” Wilfork continued. “We are good friends. We are parents first. And the love I have for her, I have for her.”

Wilfork told the show he got remarried in October 2020, and things happen in life, but he’s happy where he’s at.

“I finally got a chance to figure out who I was, and that allowed me to be better for my wife now and for my kids,” Wilfork added.

Once the former NFL player finished speaking, Jon Weiner (aka Stugotz) decided to address the awkwardness surrounding the interview.

“Things just got a little awkward there,” Stugotz said. “So let me be the first on this show to congratulate you on the new wife.”

Wilfork told Le Batard to “not feel awkward,” but he couldn’t help himself.

“It’s much too late for that, Vince,” Le Batard continued. “I appreciate you soothing me in this regard, but I already feel terribly awkward, and my teammate comes to my defense with not a question. Just a healthy congratulations and the further pointing out of that awkwardness because he’s always good for me in those spots.”

Le Batard has made it a habit of bringing awkward moments to his show. He once asked former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick how he got hurt on a water slide.

Watch above via Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com