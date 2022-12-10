Michael Cohen Tells Alex Witt Ye’s Anti-Semitism Extra Shocking After Rapper Told Ex-Trump Lawyer He ‘Considers Himself To Be Jewish’

Ye’s downward spiral and soft spot for going on anti-Semitic rants is already perplexing, but details from the rapper’s meetings with former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen make somehow make it all even more mind-boggling.

Appearing with MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Saturday, Cohen was asked about multiple meetings he had with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Cohen said he worked with Ye for four months in October of last year through his company Crisis-X on “personal matters” and said the relationship ended “amicably.”

Cohen revealed Ye not only never expressed any anti-Semitism, he also tried insisting he was Jewish.

“I never heard him make an anti-Semitic comment at all. He did make mention once or twice that he considered himself Jewish. I tried to explain to him that being Jewish is more than just saying you’re Jewish,” Cohen said. “Did you have a bat mitzvah? Were you circumcised by a mohel? Was the wedding with Kim [Kardashian] under a chuppah? And the answer to that was no. But he considers himself to be Jewish.”

Cohen said Ye’s past comments to him make his recent turn extremely confusing.

“You’re talking about a guy who is worse many billions of dollars and that lost virtually everything now … and it’s a shame because he is talented for what he does,” he said. “I mean, he’s an icon in terms of music and fashion. He gave that up in order to make stupid comments of which he won’t even apologize for, which makes no sense to me.”

Ye was booted off of Twitter multiple times over anti-Semitic posts and has seen multiple business deals implode. He recently met with Trump along with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and has since made a series of bizarre public statements, including declaring Jewish people should forgive Nazis in an interview where the rapper kept his face completely covered.

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com