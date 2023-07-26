Mitch McConnell Tells Reporters He Zinged Biden When President Called To See If He’s OK After Freezing Incident

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters he zinged President Joe Biden when Biden called to see if he was oOK after the frightening freezing incident earlier in the day.

On Wednesday afternoon, McConnell spoke to reporters at the weekly Senate Republican Agenda press conference when he suddenly froze and stood there motionless and silent for over 30 seconds as his colleagues asked if he had anything else to say, and eventually escorted him away.

He returned shortly thereafter to take questions.

Later in the evening, McConnell joked with several congressional reporters about getting a call from President Biden, and responded with a zinger about the president’s recent mishap at a commencement ceremony — then repeated the zinger:

LEADER MCCONNELL: The president called to check on me. I told him I got sandbagged. REPORTER: Oh, nice! How you feeling now, sir? How are you feeling now? LEADER MCCONNELL: I’m fine. REPORTER: Have you seen a doctor? Are you going to see one? REPORTER: Any idea what happened? Well, any idea what happened? LEADER MCCONNELL: I’m fine. REPORTER: Dehydrated? LEADER MCCONNELL: Gotta watch those sandbags! REPORTER: Thank you, senator. REPORTER: Did you talk to a doctor today? AIDE: Folks, we’re good thank you.

The joke is a reference to Biden president tripping over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy graduation last month, which became the subject of intense attention from the White House press and the media.

McConnell’s incident also created a stir, with commentators speculating about the incident, and its potential link to an injury McConnell suffered earlier in the year.

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta floated the possibility McConnell suffered a “neurological event” — maybe a stroke:

I really think he needs to be seen. I mean, you know, one thing about things like a TIA, which is a transient ischemic attack, also known as a mini stroke, is that untreated it could lead to more mini strokes and even lead to a more significant stroke. The key is to actually get that checked out in time. If there’s one thing that people know about strokes, it’s that time is really important. Again, this is speculative, but he clearly had some sort of neurological event there. I think, again, that video is something that his doctors would probably be examining as well.

Dr. Gupta has not examined McConnell.

Watch above via CNN.

