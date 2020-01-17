Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Boris Epshteyn Joins Trump Campaign to Attack Liberal News Outlets

Boris Epshteyn, Chief Political Commentator at Sinclair Broadcast Group, is now set to play a role in President Donald Trump‘s 2020 campaign by serving on an advisory board.

Epshteyn’s exact role is unclear, but he is billed to be a conservative firebrand that hits back against “fake news,” by being pitched as the voice of conservativism voice on liberal-leaning news outlets.

Epshteyn is notorious for his own journalistic misdeed, or what he may himself call “fake news,” once claiming that President Barack Obama won in North Carolina due to “illegal voting.”

Welcome to Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP), newest member of the Trump 2020 Advisory Board! Look and listen for Boris on TV and radio as he talks about the successes of @realDonaldTrump and looks ahead to victory in November. pic.twitter.com/h9kH4CSgkf — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) January 17, 2020

The same conservative-leaning company, Sinclair Broadcast Group, also produces a show called “America This Week,” a weekly program hosted by Eric Bolling, who more recently gave a bizarre interview to controversial GOP donor Robert Hyde.

Former Trump campaign communication advisor, Jason Miller, praised the move, hailing the pundit and TV host, urging him onto “TV to go head-to-head with cable news heavyweights like Chris Cuomo and Rachel Maddow.”

Great move by the campaign – literally nobody better for tough TV interviews. I’d be perfectly comfortable putting @BorisEP on TV to go head-to-head with cable news heavyweights like @ChrisCuomo, @maddow etc.! https://t.co/oW7wyPxypW — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 17, 2020

Epshteyn is a frequent guest on Sebastian Gorka‘s “American First” show on the Salem Radio Network – the duo frequently feeds off each other and make claims about the Democratic party being full of socialists.

