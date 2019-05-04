SNL Cold Open Dubs Politics ‘Depressing,’ Focuses on Avengers and Game of Thrones Instead

Saturday Night Live‘s cold open went mostly politics-free tonight, choosing instead to focus on a ‘feud’ between Avengers and Game of Thrones.

Making a nod to the political events of the week, the sketch started with a C-SPAN ‘announcer’ noting they would have shown footage from Attorney General Barr’s House testimony but “Barr decided not to show up.”

Rep. Steve Cohen‘s chicken stunt also got a mention.

“The Democrats chose to do some light prop comedy with a bucket of chicken,” the announcer said. “The whole thing was so depressing that we’d rather focus on the two things all Americans can get behind Game of Thrones And Avengers.”

The focus then shifted to a game of Family Feud between Avengers and Game of Thrones cast members.

Keenan Thompson played game show host Steve Harvey while Kate McKinnon notably played GOT’s Brienne during the traditional sketch that focused mainly on cast members impressions of their respective characters. On the Avenger side, Leslie Jones played Groot for laughs, repeatedly exclaiming, “Bitch, I’m Groot.”

Watch above, via NBC

