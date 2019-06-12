Meghan McCain wasn’t happy with the news that Anthony Scaramucci’s wife Deirdre Scaramucci may be joining the Real Housewives of New York cast, “People using the White House to get on reality TV, I just don’t support it.” Deirdre thinks McCain is the pot calling the kettle black.

“Anthony would love for me to do the show,” said Deirdre in a clip of a radio interview played on The View Wednesday. “I just hope that my Trump affiliation, because I know a lot of people in Hollywood dislike the orange man, so I just hope the Cheeto stains on my hands are not on your hands,” said her husband.

McCain, speaking as a “Housewives fanatic,” said “We don’t need her,” and additionally that we shouldn’t be rewarding bad behavior. “Anthony Scaramucci joined the Administration, our government, during a time to only be on TV,” McCain said.

“People using the White House to get on reality television, I don’t support it. I just would like to keep the separation of reality and government.”

“I guess Meghan McCain thinks she got the job on The View by not being John McCain’s daughter?” Deirdre responded on Twitter.

Thanks @JoyVBehar for being sweet. I guess @MeghanMcCain thinks she got the job on @TheView by not being John McCain’s daughter? pic.twitter.com/4fMQI5WyHO — Deidre Scaramucci (@DeidreScaramuc2) June 12, 2019

Anthony added that he had been nothing but respectful to the McCain family:

.@MeghanMcCain I didn’t serve the govt to be on TV. I was already on. I took incoming that effected my personal life. Yet never once have I done anything but honor your family and your Dad’s sacrifices for the country. It didn’t work out for me but it was well intended. #BeNice https://t.co/2ME2mucu83 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 12, 2019

