Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Uses Fake Video of Bombs to Attack Rep. Ilhan Omar Over Israel Strikes

By Tamar AuberMay 5th, 2019, 7:24 pm

Trump campaign senior advisor Katrina Pierson is using a misidentified video of a bombing to attack Rep. Ilhan Omar.

On Sunday, Pierson had the tweet pinned to her Twitter page.

“Someone should ask if he knows where the billions of dollars that the Obama/Biden administration gave to the illegitimate government of Iran went? Pierson snarks in response to her own prior tweet.

That first tweet attacks Omar.

“650 Rockets being fired into Israel from Gaza in an attempt to overwhelm Israels Iron Dome: 173 intercepts, 4 people killed, and 28 wounded. What is @IlhanMN response to this violence? Will she condemn it?” Pierson asks, along with the video.

Yet, here’s the rub. The video is actually a 2015 video of missiles being shot in Ukraine, as many Twitter users pointed out.

As of early Sunday evening, the tweet was still up.

