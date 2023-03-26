Former President Donald Trump told reporters he may already be off the hook on the Manhattan DA’s probe into the Stormy Daniels hush money payouts.

Speaking to reporters on board his plane following a rally in Waco, TX Saturday (in comments reported by Axios), the former president claimed the investigation was already over.

“I think they’ve already dropped the case,” Trump told reporters aboard his plane after appearing at a campaign rally in Waco, Texas. “It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing.”

That comment is very much at odds with Trump’s continued rantings on Truth Social Sunday.

“They have absolutely no case. The only witnesses are against their so-called ‘star’ witness, a serial liar, convicted felon, and disbarred lawyer,” Trump wrote — referring to his former attorney Michael Cohen. “I did nothing wrong, and they know it. This, and everything else that they are doing with the DOJ-led Witch Hunt, is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE, their new and ‘highly sophisticated’ method of cheating on Elections!”

The New York Post reports:

“A spokesperson for Bragg, a Democrat, declined to comment Sunday on Trump’s remarks but pointed to an unrelated Saturday statement that referred to the Daniels hush money probe as ‘an ongoing matter.'”

Trump has already blown one prediction — as it relates to the Manhattan DA’s probe. Last Saturday, the former president said he’d “BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY.” Tuesday, of course, came and went without an indictment. The Grand Jury is reportedly expected to reconvene on Monday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com