President Donald Trump bristled at a reporter’s question about whether he’s used the Oval Office to buttress his personal fortune.

During a news conference at the G7 in France Monday, Trump was confronted by NBC’s Hallie Jackson about the president’s desire to host next year’s summit at his Doral resort in south Florida.

“You dropped several hints about Doral, and hosting next year’s G7 at your property,” Jackson said. “What reassurances, if any, can you give the American people that you are not looking to profit off the presidency?”

Trump, in response, claims he’s lost billions off of the presidency.

“I’ve spent — and I think, in a combination of loss, and opportunity — probably it will cost me anywhere from $3 to $5 billion to be president,” Trump said. “And the only thing I care about is this country. Couldn’t care less [about money], otherwise, I wouldn’t have [run for president].”

The president went on to brag about his resort while making the case for it to serve as future G7 host.

“With Doral, we have a series of magnificent buildings, we call them bungalows,” Trump said. “They each hold from 50 to seventy very luxurious rooms with magnificent views. We have incredible conference rooms. Incredible restaurants.”

He added, “The ballrooms are among the biggest in Florida and the best.”

