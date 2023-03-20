Trump’s Legal Woes Go from Bad to Worse as CNN Reports Potential RICO Charges for Pressuring Georgia Election Officials

Donald Trump’s legal battles are piling up — as a new report indicates the former president may face racketeering and conspiracy charges for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

As Trump fuels speculation of his imminent indictment over the Stormy Daniels hush money saga, CNN is reporting that Atlanta prosecutors are considering RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) charges to bring against him as well. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could make her charging recommendations in the spring. But in the meantime, prosecutors have reportedly accumulated recorded phone calls, emails, text messages, documents, and special grand jury testimony as evidence of a possible election overturn conspiracy from inside and outside the state.

The charges would pertain to the ongoing probe Trump faces after pressuring Georgia officials into helping him overcome his 2020 loss in the state. In Trump’s infamous call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the ex-president pushed voter fraud claims that his own campaign debunked, and he demanded Raffensperger “find” the votes he would’ve needed to win the state. Trump is also under scrutiny for a call with David Ralston where he asked the Georgia house speaker to convene a special session of the legislature to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory there.

The CNN report comes after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that they spoke to members of the grand jury, some of whom teased major revelations from Willis’ final report.

“A lot’s gonna come out sooner or later,” said one juror. “And it’s gonna be massive. It’s gonna be massive.”

Watch above via CNN.

