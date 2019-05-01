Twitter User Changes Name to ‘F*ck Donald Trump’ After Presidential Retweet

Ah, the perils of relying so heavily on social media to get one’s message out…

Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump went on a massive retweet spree from 6 AM to roughly 6:20 AM. The vast majority of the nearly 60 tweets that earned the Presidential support were critical of the Firefighter’s Union decision to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, who just formally announced his candidacy for president last week.

One such user, whose username is @glamourizes, decided to ostensibly express her disapproval of being used as a political ploy by the Commander in Chief by changing her display name to read “F*ck Donald Trump.”

A screen captures of the Donald J. Trump retweeted F*ck Donald Trump:





Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com