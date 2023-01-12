UFC President Dana White Announces No Punishment for UFC President Dana White Publicly Hitting His Wife

UFC President Dana White acknowledged the criticism he received over his physical altercation with his wife, even as he said that he will not face any official punishment over the incident.

White has been under scrutiny ever since footage emerged of him at nightclub in Mexico where he slapped his wife, Anne, while they were on vacation for New Year’s. The UFC boss spoke to reporters ahead of UFC Vegas 67, and he admitted that what he did was wrong and should not be defended.

It was obviously a horrible personal experience. There’s no excuses for it. It’s something I’m going to have to deal with and live with for the rest of my life. One thing I do want to clarify that I didn’t talk about on TMZ because I didn’t expect it and didn’t see coming are the people that are defending me. There’s never an excuse. I’m sure you guys have read some of the same stuff that I’ve seen. There’s no defense for this and people should not be defending me over this thing, no matter what. All the criticism that I have received this week is 100 percent warranted and will receive in the future.

Yahoo Sports notes that Anne White has commented on the incident by saying “To say this is out of character for him is an understatement. Nothing like this has ever happened before.” But at Wednesday’s news conference, Dana said that he wouldn’t be disciplined, adding he has been punished already with the scrutiny he has received from the media and his family.

Nobody’s happy about this. Neither am I, but it happened, and I have to deal with it. What is my punishment? You’re my punishment. I’ve got to walk around for however long I live, whether it’s 10.4 years or another 25 years, and this is how I’m labeled now. My other punishment is I’m sure a lot of people, whether it be media, fighters, friends, acquaintances who had respect for me might not have respect for me now. There’s a lot of things I’m going to have to deal with for the rest of my life that are way more of a punishment than what, I take a 30 day, 60 day absence. That’s not a punishment to me. The punishment is that I did it, and now I have to deal with it.

