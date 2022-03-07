CNN’s Clarissa Ward spoke to a Ukrainian man who called Vladimir Putin “much worse” than Adolf Hitler and warned that the Russian leader won’t stop with Kyiv.

Ward reported from a train station in the Ukrainian capital on Monday, describing the chaotic scenes that unfolded as citizens were cramming themselves inside train cars to escape Russia’s invading military.

“It’s just awful,” Ward said. “To see the fear in people’s eyes. They are just frantically trying to get their loved ones out. We have seen a lot of families saying good-bye to each other…They just don’t know where they are going to go. They don’t know where they are going to sleep. They don’t know when they’re gonna be able to come back.”

As Ward spoke to several people on the platform, she wound up in a conversation with a Ukrainian man named Yuri, who explained he was there to evacuate his family to the west. Yuri ominously told Ward that “what you can see here, it’s very, very possible you’ll see that in a couple of months in Europe.”

Yuri proceeded to invoke Hitler as he spoke of how the Nazi dictator sought to expand Germany until he was defeated in World War II. He took a leaf out of the book of Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, by referencing how Hitler committed suicide in a bunker as Berlin was about to fall in 1945.

Asked if he thinks Putin is “like Hitler,” Yuri said, “he’s much worse.”

“Because Hitler, even he was an idiot. He was an idiot,” Yuri said. “He did it, in his mind, he did it for German people. Putin’s only doing only for himself. For power.”

Watch above, via CNN.

