Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid announced to viewers Wednesday morning that her co-host of five years, Piers Morgan, is no longer on the show.

Reid acknowledged that she and Morgan often debated the controversies surrounding Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the Royal Family, a storyline that has flooded the news cycle after Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with the couple aired Sunday evening on CBS.

Details of Markle’s struggles with mental health, allegations of bullying by British tabloids, and an alleged and potentially racist query of baby Archie’s skin color have hotly debated for nearly three straight days. Morgan has staunchly defended the Royal Family from all criticisms, and perhaps more to the point, he has consistently painted Markle with the least charitable brush imaginable.

On Tuesday, weather presenter Alex Beresford went on a lengthy rant condemning Morgan’s portrayal of Markle, which led to Piers Morgan storming off the set dramatically, and ultimately his departure from the show altogether.

“Piers and I have disagreed on many things, and that dynamic was what many viewers loved about the program,” Reid opened up. “He is without a doubt a challenging, opinionated, disrupting broadcaster.”

“You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview,” she continued, adding that he had clarified his comments about the mental health of Markle.

“But now Piers has decided to leave the program. Some of you will cheer, and others will boo,” she said. “He has been my presenting partner for more than five years,” she continued before noting that while Good Morning Britain will be “very different” without his contributions, “shows go on, and so on we go.”

