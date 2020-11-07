WATCH: The Moment Fox News Declared Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States

Just moments after other news organizations including the AP and CNN called former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election, Fox News followed suit.

All eyes were on the network to see when and how they would deliver the news. Lead anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum broke into Saturday morning’s edition of Cavuto Live to make it official.

“The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that former vice-president Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania and Nevada, putting him over the 270 electoral votes he needs to become the 46th President of the United States,” Baier said, at 11:39 a.m. ET.

MacCallum noted President Donald Trump’s legal challenges, but was unequivocal in her declaration that Biden won the 2020 election.

“Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, who stated in this process ‘I will never stop fighting for you and our nation,’ will be denied a second term,” MacCallum said. “That has not happened since 1992 and President George H.W. Bush.”

“Keep in mind, the Trump campaign is in the midst of waging legal challenges in several states. But the path is clear for the new president-elect.”

MacCallum also noted Kamala Harris is set to be “the first woman, and first woman of color, to become vice president of the United States.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

