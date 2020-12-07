comScore

A Recipe For Seduction: The Internet is Mesmerized by This Lifetime-KFC Movie Crossover Starring Mario Lopez

By Ken MeyerDec 7th, 2020, 1:05 pm

Okay, look. 2020 has been very strange for…a lot of reasons. But even as the year is weeks away from ending, Lifetime and KFC decided to seriously up the weirdness ante and give the world something that’s making the Twitterverse do a collective spit-take.

The entertainment network released a trailer and movie poster on Monday to announce the upcoming premiere of a KFC-based short film called A Recipe For Seduction, with Mario Lopez portraying Colonel Harland Sanders.

If you’re having a hard time believing what you’re seeing, no one could blame you for that, though KFC is all in for this:

Here’s how the movie describes its plot:

As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?

The film is only supposed to be 15 minutes long so it may very well boil down to a new marketing campaign on KFC’s part. Nonetheless, here’s how KFC Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky explained this…thing, via CinemaBlend:

“We’re no stranger to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken scented Firelog. But let’s face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken? A Recipe for Seduction is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after.”

With all that being said, the film drew massive notice across the Internet, and people have a lot of thoughts, confusion, emotional turmoil, and everything in between:

