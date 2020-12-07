<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Okay, look. 2020 has been very strange for…a lot of reasons. But even as the year is weeks away from ending, Lifetime and KFC decided to seriously up the weirdness ante and give the world something that’s making the Twitterverse do a collective spit-take.

The entertainment network released a trailer and movie poster on Monday to announce the upcoming premiere of a KFC-based short film called A Recipe For Seduction, with Mario Lopez portraying Colonel Harland Sanders.

Mark your calendars because Lifetime and @KFC have partnered for a Lifetime Original Mini-Movie you don’t want to miss! “A Recipe For Seduction” starring @MarioLopezviva premieres Sunday at 12PM. pic.twitter.com/nZJ2PXUR6G — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) December 7, 2020

If you’re having a hard time believing what you’re seeing, no one could blame you for that, though KFC is all in for this:

Some folks take their secrets to the grave, but Colonel Sanders takes his to the deep fryer. Tune in on 12/13 at 12pm ET/PT to watch @MarioLopezViva as the Colonel in the premiere of “A Recipe for Seduction,” a KFC and @LifetimeTV Original Mini-Movie. pic.twitter.com/IcZXMF6rwC — KFC (@kfc) December 7, 2020

Here’s how the movie describes its plot:

As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?

The film is only supposed to be 15 minutes long so it may very well boil down to a new marketing campaign on KFC’s part. Nonetheless, here’s how KFC Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky explained this…thing, via CinemaBlend:

“We’re no stranger to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken scented Firelog. But let’s face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken? A Recipe for Seduction is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after.”

With all that being said, the film drew massive notice across the Internet, and people have a lot of thoughts, confusion, emotional turmoil, and everything in between:

“In a world full of herbs, she wanted a little spice” https://t.co/846bCSooFq — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 7, 2020

“Show me you secret recipe…” https://t.co/KFnhZsj8dN — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 7, 2020

I wish I could be snarky about this, but I would be lying if I said I hadn’t lusted after fried chicken. https://t.co/cYbgwlpobY — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 7, 2020

At @Arbys HQ: “Call Joe Don Baker and Tawny Kitaen. And tell the writer of ‘Loose Meat Tryst’ that his script is a go.” https://t.co/f741gBKBwv — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 7, 2020

marvel: infinity war is the most ambitious crossover event in history lifetime: hold my beer https://t.co/BnwQ4mYloh — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 7, 2020

the lifetime movie 2020 deserves https://t.co/3Lan7jKKop — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) December 7, 2020

OH MY GOD https://t.co/C27OVtyypg — Adam Chandler (@AllMyChandler) December 7, 2020

please real please be real please be real https://t.co/QOV7cBDuJb — alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) December 7, 2020

