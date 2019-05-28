There was a bit of an odd moment on Sunday when ABC’s Martha Raddatz asked Pete Buttigieg whether he views running for president as a “sexy challenge.”

During a conversation on ABC’s This Week, Raddatz pressed the South Bend mayor about the situation with Iran and a number of other topics. Eventually, she asked Buttigieg about an old local news story in which he outlined his political ambitions while he was 18 years old. Raddatz was especially interested in how Buttigieg described national politics as “a sexy challenge.”

“Has it been a sexy challenge?” Raddatz asked.

“In a way,” Buttigieg answered. “If you’re a curious person, there’s nothing like it.”

Buttigieg went on to say that “that challenge is about an engaging thing I could think to do with my life. While this may not be a career for me, it’s certainly something that has been extremely exciting for as long as I’ve been involved in it, and most importantly, I think I can make myself useful.”

Watch above, via ABC.

